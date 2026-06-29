New industrial Hathras hub to be linked to Jewar airport

The UP government has initiated work on a 10,000-acre greenfield urban centre in Hathras under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (YEIDA) Master Plan 2041, with the project being planned as a major industrial manufacturing hub linked to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.
The proposed Hathras Urban Centre, one of four major urban nodes planned by YEIDA along with Aligarh, Mathura and Agra, will span nearly 4,000 hectares across 50 villages in Hathras and Sasni tehsils.
The authority has appointed RV Engineering Consultants Limited to prepare the master plan using GIS-based mapping technology.
Officials said that the project will be developed as a mixed-use industrial and residential satellite town with dedicated industrial, residential, commercial-logistics and green zones. More than 15% of the planning area has been reserved for green and open space to maintain ecological balance.
The authority said the city’s location within the catchment area of the Noida International Airport , along with connectivity through the Yamuna Expressway and other state highways is expected to make it an attractive destination for manufacturing and logistics investments.
It is also being planned as a satellite town for Agra to ease industrial pressure on the city.
Officials said the project would build on Hathras’ existing industrial base of more than 10,000 registered MSME units. Industries operating under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, including Hathras’ renowned hing (asafoetida) and gulal manufacturers, are expected to benefit from export-oriented infrastructure and modern packaging facilities.
Story continues below this ad
The master plan proposes dedicated industrial clusters for food processing, dairy, hosiery, glass beads, brass
jewellery, machine tools and electric vehicle components.
In a later phase, YEIDA plans to attract investments in advanced manufacturing sectors such as medical equipment, surgical devices and power grid machinery.
According to the authority officials, work on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and land acquisition has begun. Once completed, the project is expected to generate large-scale direct and indirect employment and position Hathras as a new industrial growth centre in western Uttar Pradesh.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Hathras on Sunday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 143 development projects worth over Rs 548 crore.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More