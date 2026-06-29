New industrial Hathras hub to be linked to Jewar airport

It is also being planned as a satellite town for Agra to ease industrial pressure on the city.

The UP government has initiated work on a 10,000-acre greenfield urban centre in Hathras under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (YEIDA) Master Plan 2041, with the project being planned as a major industrial manufacturing hub linked to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The proposed Hathras Urban Centre, one of four major urban nodes planned by YEIDA along with Aligarh, Mathura and Agra, will span nearly 4,000 hectares across 50 villages in Hathras and Sasni tehsils.

The authority has appointed RV Engineering Consultants Limited to prepare the master plan using GIS-based mapping technology.

Officials said that the project will be developed as a mixed-use industrial and residential satellite town with dedicated industrial, residential, commercial-logistics and green zones. More than 15% of the planning area has been reserved for green and open space to maintain ecological balance.