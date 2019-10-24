New Formula: SP won’t tie-up with any party for 2022 state polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

After contesting the last two elections in an alliance, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to contest the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on its own without forming an alliance with any party. This was announced by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after meeting party leaders and workers from across the state here on Wednesday.

“The Samajwadi Party will contest the 2022 (Assembly) elections alone on the basis of the struggle being led by the party for the people. The BJP will be uprooted from power in 2022,” read a statement issued by the party quoting Akhilesh.

In 2017, the SP had contested the Assembly elections in an alliance with the Congress. However, the party, which had won the 2012 state polls with 224 of the total 403 seats, performed poorly with its tally dropping to 47. The Congress, on the other hand, won only seven.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party allied with its bitter rival, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to take on the BJP. The party again managed to win only five Lok Sabha seats. After the Lok Sabha elections, SP and BSP parted ways and in the Assembly bypolls to 11 seats, the results of which will be announced on Thursday, all the three parties — SP, BSP and Congress — contested separately.

At Wednesday’s party meeting, Akhilesh hit out at the BJP government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the “economic slowdown and rising unemployment” in the state. Akhilesh said that Uttar Pradesh is lagging behind in development because of the wrong policies of the BJP government. “The market is going through a slump and youths are being deprived of jobs every day… The growth of Uttar Pradesh in sectors like education and health is also slow,” he said.

Targeting the BJP government over the law and order situation in the state, Akhilesh told party leaders that even the Supreme Court has now said that there is lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh. “The BJP government is against the poor, backwards and Dalits, and is treating them in an unfair manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SP will send a team of party leaders to a village in Unnao where a minor girl was allegedly raped last week. “The committee led by party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan will soon submit its report,” a statement issued by the party said.