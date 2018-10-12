New Farakka Express derails: Two more dead, two officials suspended, trains resume

UP Rae Bareli New Farakka Express derailment (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastava) UP Rae Bareli New Farakka Express derailment (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastava)

Two more persons including an 11-year-old died Thursday of injuries suffered in the Rae Bareli train accident, bringing the death toll to seven.

The New Delhi-bound New Farakka Express (14003) had derailed in Rae Bareli Wednesday and reason is still unknown. While a Railways probe is underway, two signal officials have been suspended. Meanwhile, services on the line were restored Thursday.

KGMU Trauma Centre in-charge Sandeep Tiwari said the condition of Bihar resident Rinku, 20, deteriorated at around 4.30 am. There are five other patients here who were injured in the incident and they too are critical. Sughandh, 11, who was admitted at SGPGI’s trauma centre, also died Thursday.

The Railways said two officials — Senior Section engineer (signal) in Bachrawa Vinod Kumar Sharma and Kundanganj signal maintainer Amarnathin — were suspended for a fair probe.

“The investigation will be conducted by Chief Commissioner Railway Safety Shailesh Kumar Pathak. It will officially start around 9.30 am on Friday and would go on till Saturday. Although there are many reports going around in the media that there was a mistake in the the signals of train, there is no official confirmation,” said Northern Railway Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Deepak Kumar.

