New faces in UP Cabinet: An ex-Amar aide, several first-term MLAs, Akhilesh loyalists

Samajwadi party Supreemo Mulayam Singh Yadav along with governer of Uttar pradesh Ram Naik and Chief Minister son Akhilesh Yadav at New Ministers oath taking ceremoney at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on saturday.(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Samajwadi party Supreemo Mulayam Singh Yadav along with governer of Uttar pradesh Ram Naik and Chief Minister son Akhilesh Yadav at New Ministers oath taking ceremoney at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on saturday.(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, 73 years, SAD leader, not a member of any house

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader was a surprise inclusion in Akhilesh Yadav’s council of ministers. Yet to join SP. Was Union minister for social welfare and labour in 1996. Represented UP in Rajya Sabha as independent with support of Mulayam in 1996. Two-term Lok Sabha MP of SAD, in 1977 and 1984. Formed Lok Bhalai Party. Got the post due to his old relations with Mulayam and being a Sikh leader.

Sahib Singh Saini, 68 years, MLC, saharanpur

Was a close aide to former CM N D Tiwari. Was earlier appointed as chairman of Seed Corporation. New entrant to Samajwadi Party. Has little hold among party workers. Figured in controversy over having two wives. Got the post to fulfill the “quota” from Saharanpur, which has no minister, and cater to backward community of Saini in western UP.

Madan Chauhan, 59 years, MLA, Garhmukteshwar

The third-term MLA is close to former SP leader Amar Singh. Had left the SP to join Amar Singh in 2010 when he announced to launch his Akhil Bhartiya Lok Manch. Return to SP after an year. Projected as a Kshatriya face of the ruling party in western UP.

Sayeda Shadab Fatima, 58 years, MLA, Zahoorabad

Two-term MLA had been trying hard to get the ministerial post. Belongs to Shia community, which is these days against Akhiles. Once even Shia clerics had recommended her inclusion in the ministry. Was in the news after her son was allegedly involved in hit and run case in Lucknow

Radhey Shyam Singh, 62 years, MLA, Hata

The third-term MLA is a farmer leader in eastern region of UP. Was jailed in famous ‘Ramkola farmer’s movement’ in Padrauna (Kushinagar) led by Mulayam. Had contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Kushinagar. A ground level leader and a prominent Thakur face in Poorvanchal.

Tej Narain Pandey , 34 years, MLA, Ayodhya

First-term MLA, youth leader and former vice-president of LUSU. Defeated BJP candidate from Ayodhya. Was inducted as minister in 2013 but dropped after his name figured in alleged illegal mining and misbehaving with an IPS officer. Re-inducted on the recommendation of Muslims of his region.

Omkar Singh Yadav, 64 years, MLA, Sahaswan

Four-term MLA is close to Mulayam as the seat in the past has been represented by SP chief. Related to former MLC Banwari Singh Yadav and close to Yadav family. Instrumental in win of Dharmendra Yadav as MP in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Got the post due to old connections and loyalty with Mulayam’s family

Shailendra Yadav Lalai, 50 years, MLA, Shahganj

The third-term MLA was MoS in Mulayam government in 2003. Most vocal Yadav leader in Jaunpur district. Loyal to SP and Mulayam. Got the post to balance another cabinet minister Parasnath Yadav in Jaunpur.

Sudhir Rawat, 43 years, MLA, Safipur

Two term MLA, maintains low profile and got the reward of being loyal to Akhilesh Yadav overlooking the claims of other senior MLAs from his district. No representation from Unnao district also came in his favour.

Hemraj Verma, 39 years, MLA, Barkheda

First-term MLA gets seat in council of ministers as he comes from Lodhi (backward caste) and there is no prominent leader of his caste in the ruling party. Strong leader of SP in Pilibhit.

Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad, 41 years, MLA, Mehdawal

First-term MLA, a youth face of MBC community, close to Akhilesh. State head of Rashtriya Nishad, Kashyap Bind Sangh —organisation of fishing community.

Bansidhar Baudh, 55 years, MLA, Balha

First-term MLA, won in bypolls. Liked by Akhilesh due to his humble background. Still lives in a hut and praised for his simplicity by Akhilesh. Projected as Dalit face in his region.

