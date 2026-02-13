New excise policy: With small 100 ml packs, UP govt targets extra big revenue

The working hours of retail shops will remain unchanged, i.e. from 10 am to 10 pm. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday evening approved the excise policy for 2026–27, introducing a few changes from the previous year while majorly retaining the existing policy.

Under the new policy, composite shops, model shops, premium model shops, retail shops of country liquor, and hemp (bhang) will primarily be managed through renewal after receiving applications. On the e-lottery portal, a processing fee of Rs 3,000 has been fixed for applications related to mobile number correction, PAN correction, etc. This arrangement will be applicable from the date of notification of the Excise Policy for 2026–27.

The working hours of retail shops will remain unchanged, i.e. from 10 am to 10 pm. In 2026–27, a 100 ml pack size has also been introduced for 42.8% volume/volume UP Make Liquor (UPML). Except for 25% v/v strength, the maximum retail price (MRP) of all other strengths of country liquor/UPML will be rounded off to the next multiple of Rs 10. This is estimated to generate additional revenue of Rs 1,500 crore.