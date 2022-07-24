New electricity rates: No change in power tariffs, slabs reduced

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced new rates for electricity in the state and stated that there would be no increase in any tariffs for 2022-23.

The announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Minister for Urban Development and Energy Arvind Kumar Sharma, who said, “I would congratulate the electricity consumers of UP. It is exciting that rates of electricity have been reduced by 50 paise to Re 1. I would like to thank the Chief Minister and the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) for making the decision. I would also like to thank all officials of the energy department. The Commission has made big reductions in tariffs. I am very happy that the rates are lower as compared to last time.”

“The number of slabs in the state have been reduced from 80 to 59, which will make it convenient for consumers to figure out their slabs. The rural and urban rates have fallen,” he added.

A government spokesperson said that for consumers with rural scheduled meters, the rate consuming more than 500 units so far was Rs 6, which has been reduced to Rs 5.5.

Similarly, for urban connections, consumers using more than 500 units will now pay Rs 6.5 instead of Rs 7.

A government spokesperson said that the slab for above 500 units of electricity for urban and rural domestic connections has ended. “This has resulted in the highest rate for rural connections to be Rs 5.50 per unit which has come down from Rs 6. For urban connections, this will result in the highest rate to drop from Rs 7 to Rs 6.50,” said the spokesperson.

For commercial connections, the category of unmetered connections has been removed. For urban users, the fixed charge for four kilowatts (KW) is now going to be Rs 300 per KW per month. “This was earlier Rs 390 per KW per month for more than two KW and less than four KW,” said the spokesperson.

For small businesses, the rates have been fixed at Rs 7.30 per unit, while it was earlier determined under different slabs.