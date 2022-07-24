scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

New electricity rates: No change in power tariffs, slabs reduced

Minister says fewer number of slabs for convenience of customers

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 24, 2022 2:36:04 am
A government spokesperson said that for consumers with rural scheduled meters, the rate consuming more than 500 units so far was Rs 6, which has been reduced to Rs 5.5. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced new rates for electricity in the state and stated that there would be no increase in any tariffs for 2022-23.

The announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Minister for Urban Development and Energy Arvind Kumar Sharma, who said, “I would congratulate the electricity consumers of UP. It is exciting that rates of electricity have been reduced by 50 paise to Re 1. I would like to thank the Chief Minister and the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) for making the decision. I would also like to thank all officials of the energy department. The Commission has made big reductions in tariffs. I am very happy that the rates are lower as compared to last time.”

“The number of slabs in the state have been reduced from 80 to 59, which will make it convenient for consumers to figure out their slabs. The rural and urban rates have fallen,” he added.

A government spokesperson said that for consumers with rural scheduled meters, the rate consuming more than 500 units so far was Rs 6, which has been reduced to Rs 5.5.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon

Similarly, for urban connections, consumers using more than 500 units will now pay Rs 6.5 instead of Rs 7.

A government spokesperson said that the slab for above 500 units of electricity for urban and rural domestic connections has ended. “This has resulted in the highest rate for rural connections to be Rs 5.50 per unit which has come down from Rs 6. For urban connections, this will result in the highest rate to drop from Rs 7 to Rs 6.50,” said the spokesperson.

For commercial connections, the category of unmetered connections has been removed. For urban users, the fixed charge for four kilowatts (KW) is now going to be Rs 300 per KW per month. “This was earlier Rs 390 per KW per month for more than two KW and less than four KW,” said the spokesperson.

More from Lucknow

For small businesses, the rates have been fixed at Rs 7.30 per unit, while it was earlier determined under different slabs.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement