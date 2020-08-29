New Education Policy: Anganwadi workers to impart pre-primary education to kids

UP Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi told The Indian Express that both the Basic Education Department and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department would coordinate to run the programme.

Following the announcement of the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) that, among other things, aims at universalising pre-primary education, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to transform anganwadi centres across the state to provide pre-primary education to children aged more than three years.

According to the authorities, anganwadi workers would be provided training to educate the children as it is done in playschools and the programme is expected to start by the next session.

UP Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi told The Indian Express that both the Basic Education Department and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department would coordinate to run the programme.

“As per the present concept, children aged three years already go to anganwadi centres and thus our department plans to train the workers there. There will be no other teachers and the workers will take care of children and give them basic education in keeping with play school standards. I believe a month’s training will be required for anganwadi workers,” said Dwivedi.

“The ICDS department will prepare infrastructure, including seating arrangements and education kits, which will help them learn identifying letters, animals, fruits, colours etc. All the things kids need in a playschool will be provided there by the ICDS department. The training of the workers, including what they need to teach the children, will be provided from the Basic Education Department. Both the departments will run the programme in coordination,” he added.

Official sources added that the UNICEF might chip in with some funding either for the ICDS or the Basic Education Department.

The detail and guidelines of things included in the kits will be provided by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as the government plans to prepare these kids in accordance with the further NCERT education those children will get.

Dwivedi said this is because from the next education session starting in April 2021, the government will implement the NCERT syllabus and the kids need to start getting pre-primary education on that pattern itself.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.