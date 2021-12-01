New Covid variant: UP Govt orders genome sequencing of samples in five centres

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued instructions for the genome sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 at a time a new variant of the virus, named Omicron, has set alarm bells ringing across the world.

At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government decided to instruct the health authorities to conduct genome sequencing of the virus at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here, and at medical facilities in Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Meerut.

The government also issued instructions for the testing of international passengers, and told authorities to set up free testing facilities at bus depots, railway stations and airports across the state. Government officers have been asked to ensure that the Central government’s guidelines on the new variant are followed across the state.

Places with international airports have issued separate orders to follow the required protocols. In its guidelines, the Lucknow district administration said thermal screening of all passengers arriving at the city’s international airport terminal was mandatory. The passengers will also have to undergo free RT-PCR tests, and submit their name, mobile number, domestic address, and the address of their last destination. All international passengers will have to undergo eight days of quarantine at home after which they will undergo another free RT-PCR test.

While thermal screening is also a must for all domestic passengers, only those with Covid symptoms will have to go through an RT-PCR test. The health authorities will also conduct RT-PCR tests of 10 passengers on a domestic flight on a random basis. These passengers will also have to submit their contact details and information about their travel history.

If a domestic passenger is found to be Covid-positive, they will be either admitted to a hospital or they have to follow the government’s isolation guidelines.

In 24 hours, 12 new Covid cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. There are 89 active cases in Uttar Pradesh, and no Covid patients in 40 districts.