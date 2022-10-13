New Bharat takes pride in spiritual, and cultural traditions: UP CM in Ayodhya

Lauding the efforts made by the BJP-led state and Union governments in developing places of spiritual importance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the present era was that of a ‘new Bharat’ which took pride in both the spiritual and cultural traditions of the country.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Statue of Dignity’ of Swami Ramanujacharya in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

To make his point, Adityanath cited examples of the Ujjain Mahakal Corridor, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, the Kedar Puri project – all of which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – and the underconstruction Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“Yeh naya bharat hai, apni adhyatmik aur sanskritik praramparaon mein gaurav ki anubhiti karta hai. (This is the new Bharat that takes pride in its spiritual and cultural traditions),” said Adityanath.

He also called for ‘strengthening’ of the Indian culture and the “Sanatan Hindu Dharma” by organising public welfare events.

Addressing a gathering of saints, devotees and locals at Ram Mantrath Mandapam in Ayodhya on the silver jubilee celebrations of Shri Ram Mantra Mahayagya, Adityanath said ashrams should organise regular spiritual programmes to ensure that Ayodhya’s message spreads across the world.

“The light of Ayodhya should reach every nook and corner of the country and the world. We must make efforts in this direction. From now on, every ashram must organise grand events of Ramayana recitation, sankirtana, story-telling etc. The message of Ayodhya should travel through the entire universe,” he added.