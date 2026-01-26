Nepotism, graft in previous govts prevented welfare schemes from reaching needy: Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused previous governments of blocking welfare through corruption and nepotism as he transferred ₹944.55 crore in scholarships to nearly 19 lakh students via DBT. (PTI File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that nepotism, corruption and administrative negligence under the previous governments in the state prevented welfare schemes, including scholarships, from reaching the deserving and the needy.

Addressing a gathering at a scholarship distribution programme in Lucknow, where he transferred Rs 944.55 crore towards scholarships and fee reimbursement for the financial year 2025–26 directly into the bank accounts of 18,78,726 students through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, the CM said the previous governments never prioritised the education of underprivileged children.

“Those who wake up after sunrise find even the idea of sunrise meaningless. Such people can neither serve the poor nor think about the welfare of the state,” he said.