Nepotism, graft in previous govts prevented welfare schemes from reaching needy: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that nepotism, corruption and administrative negligence under the previous governments in the state prevented welfare schemes, including scholarships, from reaching the deserving and the needy.
Addressing a gathering at a scholarship distribution programme in Lucknow, where he transferred Rs 944.55 crore towards scholarships and fee reimbursement for the financial year 2025–26 directly into the bank accounts of 18,78,726 students through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, the CM said the previous governments never prioritised the education of underprivileged children.
“Those who wake up after sunrise find even the idea of sunrise meaningless. Such people can neither serve the poor nor think about the welfare of the state,” he said.
Extending greetings to the people of the state on 77th Republic Day, he described the programme on the eve of Republic Day a “significant step towards social justice and inclusive development”. “It reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that education reaches the last person in society.”
“When the government’s intent is honest, and policies are transparent, corruption can be effectively eliminated. In the past, scholarship schemes were marred by corruption at multiple levels, be it flawed intent, nepotism or departmental malpractices. Today, with a single click, scholarships reached nearly 19 lakh students across all categories without any discrimination,” he added.
Highlighting the impact of the scholarship scheme, Adityanath cited the example of a young woman beneficiary who is now working as a computer assistant at UPRVUNL. Similar initiatives are empowering the youth, making them self-reliant and active participants in nation-building.
The Chief Minister also spoke about the transformation of council schools under Operation Kayakalp, noting improvements in infrastructure, availability of teachers, basic facilities and quality education. He said the education ecosystem has been further strengthened through pre-primary education in Anganwadi centres, the Poshan Mission, Kasturba Gandhi schools, Atal Residential Schools and composite schools. Facilities for preparation of competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE and UPSC are being provided under the Abhyudaya Coaching Yojana.
Emphasising holistic development, he said, “The government is focusing on skill development, robotics, drone technology and sports infrastructure. Playgrounds are being developed in every village, mini stadiums at the block level, and the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University is under construction in Meerut.”
Crores of people have benefited from welfare schemes such as old-age pensions, disability pensions, the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme and the National Family Benefit Scheme, he informed.
