Nepal national among 3 workers killed after portion of ‘under construction’ building collapses in UP’s Vrindavan

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Three workers, including a Nepali national, were killed after a portion of an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.
The incident occurred around 7 am at the Omaxe Mall construction site in Rukmani Vihar.
The workers were pouring concrete for a projecting slab on the fourth floor when its shuttering collapsed. Shuttering is a large structure put up during the construction of multi-storied buildings to hold up certain portions.
Several workers were trapped under the debris. Many sustained injuries.
Police, fire brigade personnel and locals launched a rescue operation and shifted the injured to hospitals.
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