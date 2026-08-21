Nepal national among 3 workers killed after portion of ‘under construction’ building collapses in UP’s Vrindavan

Several workers were injured in the incident.

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Aug 21, 2026 01:44 PM IST
Rescue personnel at the building collapse site in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.Rescue personnel at the building collapse site in Vrindavan. (PTI)
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Three workers, including a Nepali national, were killed after a portion of an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

The incident occurred around 7 am at the Omaxe Mall construction site in Rukmani Vihar.

The workers were pouring concrete for a projecting slab on the fourth floor when its shuttering collapsed. Shuttering is a large structure put up during the construction of multi-storied buildings to hold up certain portions.

Several workers were trapped under the debris. Many sustained injuries.

Police, fire brigade personnel and locals launched a rescue operation and shifted the injured to hospitals.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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