Nepalese national held for ‘fake IDs, illegal conversion’

A 40-year-old old man from Nepal has been arrested in Fatehpur for his alleged involvement in illegal conversions and possession of fake identity cards.

Police are on the lookout for two associates of the accused, Maulana Hafiz Feroz Alam, who allegedly him in preparing illegal ID cards using fake papers.

Zafarganj Circle Officer Dinesh Chandra Mishra said Alam was sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

Station House Officer of Gazipur police station, Neeraj Yadav said they recovered a Pan card, a voter ID card, an Aadhaar card, a driving license and a passport in Alam’s name from his rented house during a search.

Alam, a former imam of a mosque in Fatehpur, was also involved in illegal conversion, said Yadav. Alam has been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) on a complaint filed by the SHO. The UP anti-conversion law has also been invoked against him.

Police learnt about Alam’s alleged forged papers and illegal conversion after an informer tipped them off.

SHO Yadav said Alam was a native of Nepal’s Mahottari district and had been living in India since 2001. A few years ago, he was made the imam of a mosque at Gazipur. He used to regularly visit Nepal to meet his family, including two daughters.

A year ago, police learnt that the accused had returned to Nepal during Covid. Upon his return, he was removed as imam of the mosque, said police.