Nepal Plane Crash: UP govt to give Rs 5 lakh to family of each Ghazipur victim

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of four residents of Ghazipur who died in a plane crash in Nepal.

The government also said that the expenses to bring their mortal remains to Ghazipur will be borne by the state government.

Four of the five Indians — Abhishek Kushwaha (25), Vishal Sharma (25), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (25) and Sonu Jaiswal (30) — killed in the crash were friends and residents of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The Yeti Airlines’ aircraft , with 72 people on board, crashed into a gorge minutes before landing at the Pokhara airport on Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, Nepalese authorities started handing over to family members the bodies of those killed.

As two more bodies were recovered from the accident site on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed dead has climbed to 71, Nepal Army spokesperson Narayan Siwal said.

With PTI inputs