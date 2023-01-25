Nepal plane crash: Bodies of 4 victims brought home

The bodies of the four Uttar Pradesh residents, who were on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal on January 15, were brought to their native place in Ghazipur district on Tuesday.

The four victims were Abhishek Kushwaha (25), Vishal Sharma (25), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (25) and Sonu Jaiswal (30). The victims’ families brought back the bodies in ambulances provided by the Nepal government.

Sub-divisional magistrate, Ghazipur, Veer Bahadur Singh said, “After the bodies reached Ghazipur, final rites were performed. The family members of the deceased had gone to Nepal to identify the bodies.”

“The bodies were burnt badly. After a long wait, we got the chance to identify the bodies. No DNA profiling was done in Nepal as the authorities claimed it would take around a month to get its report,” said Sonu’s father Rajendra Kumar Jaiswal.

“I could identify my son’s body as his face was partially burnt. I also identified Sonu’s shoes. Vishal’s body was identified through his clothes. Three of his (Vishal) fingers were fractured which helped in confirming his identity. Anil’s body was identified with the help of his clothes and an iron ring that he wore in his right finger,” he added.

The Yeti Airlines plane, with 72 passengers on board, crashed into a gorge minutes before it was scheduled to land at Pokhara airport on January 15.

On January 16, the Ghazipur district administration sent the victims’ families along with two other local residents to Nepal for the identification of the bodies. A retired government officer was also sent with them to assist the families in Nepal. The Nepal authorities had also called the families for identifying the bodies and DNA profiling.

A team of Ghazipur district administration took the families and others to the Indo-Nepal border near Sonauli in Maharajganj district. After making all arrangements at the border, the government official accompanying the families returned, while the families continued their journey.

A resident of Ghazipur’s Dharwa village, Abhishek ran a ‘jan sewa kendra’ in Alawalpur area of Chatti village. Sonu used to help his father in the latter’s business, while Vishal was a graduate student. Anil also used to run jan sewa kendra.

According to officials, Vishal was a resident of Alawalpur Chatti village while Anil and Sonu were residents of Chak Jainab village.