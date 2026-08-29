Nepal floods leave grim trail in UP: 10 bodies found in Gandak river

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The Gandak River has carried a grim trail of Nepal’s devastating floods into Uttar Pradesh: 10 bodies have been recovered from the river in Maharajganj and Kushinagar over the past two days, with authorities yet to identify the deceased or trace their families.
The Gandak originates in Nepal and flows into India.
An official said all the deceased were adults, believed to be Nepalis, and that the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.
The bodies have been taken to mortuaries in Maharajganj and Kushinagar, where they will be kept for 72 hours.
Officials have recorded details of jewellery and other belongings found on the bodies, as well as distinctive physical features such as tattoos and other identifying marks. Photographs of the deceased have also been circulated in nearby areas.
Additional District Magistrate of Maharajganj Prashant Kumar said four of the bodies — three women and a young man — had been found in the district.
“If no one comes forward during the 72-hour period, further action will be taken in accordance with government guidelines,” Kumar said.
A report on the recoveries has also been sent to the state government and is expected to be forwarded to the central government for further information and necessary action.
Ravi Pratap Rai, a disaster management expert posted in Kushinagar, said they recovered six bodies — three men and three women.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the flood battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) are working alongside the district administration and police in the affected areas of Maharajganj and Kushinagar.
An official said the immediate flood threat had eased as water levels had receded. Authorities, however, have urged residents to stay away from rivers and low-lying areas.
Several other items, including vehicles, household goods, gas cylinders, drums, furniture, logs and other debris, have also been seen floating in the Gandak and washing up along its banks, officials said.
A large number of villagers have been gathering along the river to retrieve articles being washed ashore. The administration has appealed to people not to enter the river to collect the items and instead inform officials if they spot objects floating downstream.
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