Nepal floods leave grim trail in UP: 10 bodies found in Gandak river

SDRF personnel carry a body recovered from the Gandak River following flash floods in Nepal near the Nichlaul area, in Maharajganj on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

The Gandak River has carried a grim trail of Nepal’s devastating floods into Uttar Pradesh: 10 bodies have been recovered from the river in Maharajganj and Kushinagar over the past two days, with authorities yet to identify the deceased or trace their families.

The Gandak originates in Nepal and flows into India.

An official said all the deceased were adults, believed to be Nepalis, and that the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The bodies have been taken to mortuaries in Maharajganj and Kushinagar, where they will be kept for 72 hours.

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Officials have recorded details of jewellery and other belongings found on the bodies, as well as distinctive physical features such as tattoos and other identifying marks. Photographs of the deceased have also been circulated in nearby areas.