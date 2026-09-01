A helicopter, stolen phone, frantic road journey: How 4 UP men escaped Nepal floods

Raj Kumar Gautam said he found a vehicle carrying other passengers and made his way to Maharajganj via Bihar (Special arrangement photo/ Image enhanced using AI)

For 23-year-old Ashutosh Mani Upadhyay, his first flight was also his way out of flood-hit Nepal.

He had travelled to Nepal just two months ago to work as a junior pipeline fitter at a factory in Rasuwa district. But before he could settle into his new job, he found himself being evacuated by helicopter along with five other Uttar Pradesh residents.

Rasuwa was among the worst-hit areas, though Ashutosh said he was away from the area when the floods struck.

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“There was a sense of fear and uncertainty everywhere in Nepal,” he recounted. “I was told to board a helicopter that would take us to a safer place. I was excited because I had never travelled by air before. The flight lasted only a few minutes but I will remember for the rest of my life,” he added.