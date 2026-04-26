‘Neither daughters, nor traders were safe’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on pre-2017 period, reveals plans for ATS upgrade

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday claimed that the state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is being transformed on the lines of the National Investigation Agency and other such international organisations.
Speaking at the passing-out parade of 60,244 newly recruited police constables in Lucknow, he asserted that the state has undergone a decisive transformation in law and order since 2017.
The chief minister said, “Ab pradesh mein dange nahi hote, satta ke samanantar mafia ka rajya nahi chalta (Riots no longer occur in the state, and parallel mafia rule does not operate alongside the government).”
He further said, “Gunda tax, aur awaidh vasuli nahi hoti hai (There is no longer extortion or illegal collections).”
He went on to inform that instead of .303 rifles, the Uttar Pradesh Police force is being trained with INSAS and SLR rifles.
Drawing a contrast with the pre-2017 period, he remarked, “Pehle na beti surakshit thi, na vyapari surakshit tha. Pradesh ki chavi asthirta ka praya bana tha (Earlier, neither daughters nor traders were safe. The state had become synonymous with instability).”
He credited the turnaround to policy clarity and intent. “Lekin ab pradesh mein spasta niti aur saaf niyat ka parinam hum sabke samne spastha dikhayi deta hai (But now, the results of clear policy and clean intent are visible to all),” Adityanath said, reiterating that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a model for law and order due to its zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals.
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Highlighting police reforms, the chief minister said, “Police bal ki karya shamta ko behatar karne ke liye record star par sidhi Bharti ki prakriya ko pura kiya gaya (Recruitment at a record scale has been completed to enhance the efficiency of the police force).”
Emphasising women’s participation, he said, “In bhartiyon mein 20 pratishat anivarya roop se betiyon ko bharti kiya gaya hai (In these recruitments, 20 per cent positions have been mandatorily filled by women).”
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More