‘Neither daughters, nor traders were safe’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on pre-2017 period, reveals plans for ATS upgrade

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the passing out parade ceremony of 60,244 constables in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday claimed that the state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is being transformed on the lines of the National Investigation Agency and other such international organisations.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of 60,244 newly recruited police constables in Lucknow, he asserted that the state has undergone a decisive transformation in law and order since 2017.

The chief minister said, “Ab pradesh mein dange nahi hote, satta ke samanantar mafia ka rajya nahi chalta (Riots no longer occur in the state, and parallel mafia rule does not operate alongside the government).”

He further said, “Gunda tax, aur awaidh vasuli nahi hoti hai (There is no longer extortion or illegal collections).”