Neighbour rapes 5-year-old girl in UP’s Aligarh, arrested

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 19-year-old neighbour at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Sunday evening, police said, adding that the accused was arrested late into the night while the girl was admitted to a hospital.

The officer in charge of the local police station said, “We have arrested the accused. The girl was taken for a medical examination and was admitted to the hospital with injuries.”

According to the police, the minor was alone in her house when the accused went inside, lured her with chocolate and allegedly raped her. The victim cried for help and when her grandmother reached the place, the accused fled, leaving the child bleeding.

Officers said the girl’s father was admitted to a hospital after he met with an accident. Her mother was at the hospital to look after him and the minor was left in her grandmother’s care.