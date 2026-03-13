Had he been alive, Nehru would have made Kanshi Ram CM: Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday said had India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru been alive he would have made Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Addressing a ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ (Constitution conference) at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow to mark Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary, the senior Congress leader said the late Dalit icon’s struggle and vision had a deep impact on Indian politics, crediting him for raising the voice of marginalised communities.
“Today we remember Kanshi Ram ji, his struggle and his vision. Social justice requires a determined political fight rather than mere slogans,” Gandhi said.
Reflecting on the rise of Kanshi Ram, Gandhi said the Congress had its own share of shortcomings which created space for the BSP founder to emerge as a powerful leader.
“It was due to the Congress’ shortcomings that Kanshi Ram ji became successful. If the Congress had done its work properly, Kanshi Ram ji might not have been a success. And if Jawaharlal Nehru were alive, Kanshi Ram ji would have been the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.
Linking Kanshi Ram’s politics with the ideas of B.R. Ambedkar, he stressed the need for education, organisation and struggle to ensure representation of Dalits, backward classes and minorities in the country’s power structure.
Claiming that the representation of marginalised communities in India’s institutions and corporate sector remained extremely low, he reiterated that the Congress would demand a nationwide caste census to ensure their fair participation in governance and decision-making process.
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Launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been “psychologically defeated.”
“In politics, defeat happens first psychologically and then politically. Narendra Modi is psychologically finished. The PM is no longer functioning independently in India’s interests,” he alleged.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More