Had he been alive, Nehru would have made Kanshi Ram CM: Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday said had India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru been alive he would have made Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ (Constitution conference) at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow to mark Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary, the senior Congress leader said the late Dalit icon’s struggle and vision had a deep impact on Indian politics, crediting him for raising the voice of marginalised communities.

“Today we remember Kanshi Ram ji, his struggle and his vision. Social justice requires a determined political fight rather than mere slogans,” Gandhi said.