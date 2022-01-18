Negative remarks/statements make politics strong, country weak: Priyanka Gandhi

All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that “negative statements make politics strong but country weak”, promising to bring forward youth and women into politics and leaders, who would be accountable to public.

“The youth wants to participate in politics. Youth wants to stand on his feet and these are the things that make a country strong,” said Priyanka adding, “Nakaratmak baten karne se rajniti mazboot hoti hai lekin desh kamzor hota hai.. Isliye chahti hun ek sakaratmak rajniti karen, desh ke vikas ki, naujawanon ke liye, mahilaon ke liye baat ho (Negative remarks make politics strong but make country weak that is why I want that there should be healthy politics, where talks about about development of the country’s youth and women),” said Priyanka during live interaction with public on Facebook.

On being asked about how one of her party’s woman candidates from the Hastinapur assembly constituency is being trolled, Priyanka said that the said candidate has struggled to make a place for herself but is now being targeted just because she is a woman.

She said that why questions about the choice of clothes and prospects of marriage not asked from Prime Minister Narendra Modi but from her candidate.

“Aap Narendra Modi ji se kyon nahi puchate yeh sawal, sirf mahilaon se aise prashna puchte hain, ekdam galat hai…Halka banana chahate hain kyonki mahila hain… Agar purush hoti to aap is tarah ke pashna nahi karte (Why such questions are not asked from Narendra Modi ji? Because she (the Congress candidate from Hastinapur) is a woman that is why such questions are asked, which is absolutely wrong…If she was a man then such kind of question would not have been asked),” she said.

Archana Gautam, actress and model-turned-politician has been given the Congress ticket from Hastinapur, and her pictures in bikini from beauty pageants were widely shared online with derogatory remarks.

Talking about other Congress candidates, Priyanka said that especially all the women candidates on the party’s list are those, who have struggled and have faced atrocities. Congress has tried to give them rajnaitik shakti (political power).

She said that such people have been given political backing by her party so that they can fight for what has been taken away from them and take back the power from those, who indulged into atrocities against them.

“Satta aapse cheen ke unke sath denge jin par atyachar aapne kiya hai (Would take the power from you (the oppressor) and give to those, who have suffered atrocities),” she said.

She also targeted the BJP for repeatedly asking what has Congress did for 70 years for the country when it was in power. She said that while it is evident that whatever the grounds have been built right from educational institutions like AIIMS, IITs to development of vaccine facilities in the country, all were started in past 70 years but asked what new has been added by the present regime in past seven years at the Centre and five years in the state.