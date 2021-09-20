NEET cheating racket mastermind a Patna resident, say police

The Varanasi Police on Sunday claimed to have identified the mastermind of a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) cheating racket that allegedly functioned in at least four states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This came a week after the police said it busted the racket and arrested, among others, a dental student from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and a final-year MBBS student from King George’s Medical University here.

The police said the mastermind was Patna resident Neelesh Singh who was earlier identified by his alias PK. He is currently on the run.

“We have identified the mastermind of this entire racket. After busting the racket a few days ago, we set up a bait and it worked. Broadly, we got to know about the colony [where he lived] and we had to pinpoint the particular house. It was easier from that point. We later found out that the person whom we knew by the name PK is Neelesh Singh. The person reportedly fled the house on September 14 along with his family members,” said Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh.

He added, “We are collecting more information about him. As of now, we know that he prepared for the medical entrance but did not succeed. Maybe he started this racket as revenge. Our teams are already in Patna, and they have collected all the evidence. We will arrest him soon. We have asked Patna officials about the details of his house and properties. Neelesh does not have social media accounts and uses several aliases.”

On September 12, the Varanasi police arrested BHU student Julie Kumari who was allegedly caught writing the exam on behalf of Tripura resident Hina Biswas. Julie’s mother Babita Devi was also arrested. Two days later, the police arrested KGMU student Osama Shahid for allegedly acting as a middleman, and Julie’s brother Abhay Kumar Mehta for allegedly convincing his sister to write the test for Biswas. During the probe, the police came to know that two people going by their aliases Bablu and PK were running the entire operation.