Need to increase women representation in UP Assembly, Council, says Kovind

Pointing out fewer number of women members in both the UP Assembly and Legislative Council, President Ram Nath Kovind on Moday stressed on the need to increase women representation in the law-making process.

Addressing a joint sitting of the UP Assembly and Legislative Council as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence, Kovind reminded how Uttar Pradesh had once created history by having first women chief minister – Sucheta Kripalani — in Independent India.

“From the point of view of social inclusion, it is a good achievement that in the current Legislature, the ambit of representation of various sections of the society, has increased. But, I have been told that in the UP Legislative Assembly, the number of women MLAs is 47. However, one should not be satisfied with this number. This is around 12 per cent of the total 403 MLAs. Similarly, in the 100-member UP Legislative Council, out of the current 91 members, five are women, which comes out to be 5.5 per cent. There are immense possibilities in increasing the representation of women,” the President said.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Citing the NITI Aayog’s 2020-21 report, the President praised Uttar Pradesh for having “minimum gap in the wages of men and women as compared to rest of the country” and called it a “commendable work in the direction of women empowerment”.

“Uttar Pradesh should become the leading state in women empowerment,” he said, adding that the state got the first women Governor of the country in Sarojini Naidu.