Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Need for better coordination between Yogi govt, party organisation in UP: RSS

This comes after RSS sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and other organisational functionaries held a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday.

THE RASHTRIYA Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has suggested that the coordination between the BJP government and the party organisation in the state has scope for improvement, sources in the BJP said on Saturday.

Sources said that during the meeting at the CM’s residence in Lucknow, Hosabale expressed  concern over the coordination between the two sides. Two kshetra pracharaks (RSS functionaries) of the state were also present in the meeting, apart from Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. BJP state general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh also attended the meet.

Notably, there was no BJP functionary from the central team in the meeting. In the past, senior party leaders and the state in-charge of the party always remained present at such meetings, sources said.

“Hosabale ji was in Lucknow to attend a book release function. It was a courtesy meeting over dinner at the CM’s residence. Hosabale and other RSS functionaries expressed concern about the coordination between the government and the party organisation. There is already good coordination between two sides but they suggested improving it further,” said a source.

This was Hosabale’s second visit to Lucknow within a span of two months. In January, Hosabale was on a week-long tour of Uttar Pradesh to review the organisational programmes and activities in three regions – Awadh, Kashi and Goraksh (Gorakhpur region).

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 05:30 IST
