Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Nearly half of work on Ayodhya Ram Mandir complete: Adityanath

Addressing a congregation of sadhus in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Adityanath said the Shri Panchkhand Peeth played a crucial role in ensuring public participation in various movements for the betterment of the country.

Labourers carving and polishing stones at Ram Mandir construction site in Ayodhya (PTI/file)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that nearly 50 per cent of the work on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is complete.

Claiming that the Peeth led various social and religious movements, the CM said that dedicated efforts were made to realise the dream of the Ram temple for which a movement started in 1949 with an active participation of sadhus.

The Peeth also made a significant contribution to a movement led by revered sadhus to protest against the partition of India, he added.

“The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. As a result, over 50 per cent of the work is nearly complete,” he said.

India’s ‘Sanatan Dharma’, he said, gave utmost importance to the protection of ‘gau mata’ (cow).

