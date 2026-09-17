NDA ally to opposition: Parties woo Akash Anand, eyeing BSP vote base

From an NDA ally to opposition parties and leaders of the Bahujan movement, political formations in Uttar Pradesh are reaching out to Akash Anand, Mayawati’s nephew, days after she “freed him” of party responsibilities.

The overtures come as parties continue to look at the Bahujan Samaj Party’s support base ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Mayawati, however, has repeatedly ruled out electoral alliances.

Nishad, Aazad make the first overtures

Sanjay Nishad, Nishad Party Chief and an NDA ally, is among those who have reached out to Anand.

Recalling the slogan, “Ambedkar ji ke sapne adhure, Kanshi Ram karenge poore (Dr Ambedkar’s dreams remain unfulfilled; Kanshi Ram will fulfil them), Nishad added: “I appeal to Akash Anand ji to come forward, join the mainstream with his team and fulfil Kanshi Ram’s dream.”

Nishad’s appeal comes days after Azad Samaj Party chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Aazad also said that Anand would be welcome in his party.

“Brother Akash Anand wants to take the Bahujan mission forward. Even though he has used abusive words against me, if he wants to join the Azad Samaj Party, he is welcome. We will work together,” Azad said.

Why Anand matters

Mayawati announced on September 10 that Anand was being “completely freed” from the BSP, after his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth retired from active politics.

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Anand had earlier been projected by Mayawati as her political successor and given important organisational responsibilities, but his position in the party subsequently went through several reversals.

While some within the BSP expect that Anand could eventually be taken back by “Behenji”, the interest from other parties is also linked to the BSP’s core voter base.

The party’s vote share in Uttar Pradesh has declined sharply over the past two Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2017 Assembly election, the party secured 22.23% of the vote and won 19 seats. Its vote share fell to 12.88% in 2022, when it won one seat.

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In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BSP polled around 19.43% of the vote in Uttar Pradesh and won 10 seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, its vote share declined to around 9.39% and it failed to win a single seat.

While the BSP no longer has the legislative presence it once had, its support among sections of Dalit voters, particularly Jatavs, remains a factor that other parties are watching. Mayawati’s repeated refusal to enter electoral alliances has further complicated the calculations of parties seeking to expand their social coalitions in the state.

Against this backdrop, the outreach to Anand gives political parties another channel through which to pursue the Bahujan political space associated with the BSP.

Congress, SP keep doors open

Speaking to The Indian Express, Congress state president Ajay Rai said the party would consider the possibility of working with anyone seeking to enter politics through democratic means.

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“Mayawati ji is aligned with the BJP. Akash Anand had spoken against the BJP, and there is pressure from the BJP on her. Anyone who wants to join through democratic means and is in the Congress, we will consider them,” Rai said.

Former Congress MP Imran Masood has also been seen praising Anand.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav, when asked recently whether he would take Anand into his party, responded that if Anand were brought to him, he would take him.

“That is a decision for their party; people from other parties cannot say anything about it. If they bring him to us, we will take him in,” Yadav had said.