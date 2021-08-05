NCM asks UP govt to clarify Muharram security guidelines issued by police

On Sunday, leaders of the Shia community in Lucknow had demanded the withdrawal of the guidelines, saying that they made it seem like violence is a part of religious activities during Muharram.

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought clarification from the UP government regarding a set of security guidelines issued by DGP for the month of Muharram.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the guidelines issued by the DGP to police commissioners, SSPs and SPs, the NCM in a letter to UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari asked the government to clarify “where and on how many occasions did such intra-community incidents of violence take place”.

On Sunday, leaders of the Shia community in Lucknow had demanded the withdrawal of the guidelines, saying that they made it seem like violence is a part of religious activities during Muharram.

Specifically mentioning the second paragraph of the guidelines, the Commission wrote: “Para 2 of the above-mentioned letter states that certain activities are undertaken by anti-social elements of Shia and Sunni sects of the Muslim community, which is objectionable and may create communal disharmony within the two sects…”

Despite repeated attempts, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari could not be reached for comment.