Naxal activities under control, development work on: CM

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath Monday said Naxal activities were fully under control in the state and the wheel of development was moving even in the areas affected by the menace.

Attending a meeting of chief ministers of the left wing extremism-affected states at Vigyan Bhawan here, he said the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district police are doing their job efficiently in Mirzapur, which shares boundary with Madhya Pradesh; Sonbhadra that shares boundaries with Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh; and Chandauli bordering Bihar.

The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Krishna Reddy, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the chief ministers of LWE-affected states.

“The wheel of development is moving in Uttar Pradesh’s Naxalite affected areas and the Maoist activities are fully under control in Sonbhadra, Mirjapur and Chandauli,” Adityanath said at the meeting. He said the state was benefiting from the information exchange with bordering states.

“Youth in Naxalism-affected areas in the state are getting skill development training,” he said, adding that banks, ATMs and schools are opening in these areas.

Adityanath said that one company of the PAC is stationed in Mirzapur, while five companies, one platoon of the PAC and two companies of the CRPF are deployed in Sonbhadra. Two companies of the PAC and one company of the CRPF have also been deployed in Chandauli.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked states affected by Maoist violence to strengthen their forces, as local forces alone could win the battle against Left Wing Extremism (LWE). Extending Centre’s full support to eliminate the extremism, Shah asked states to use Central funds to modernise and train the state forces.

Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Naveen Patnaik (Odisha), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Raghubar Das (Jharkhand) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) attended the meeting, apart from several Union Cabinet ministers such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Rural Development Minister Narendra Tomar. Top civil officials of 10 LWE-affected states also attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Shah tweeted, “Had a very fruitful meeting with the CM’s of the LWE affected states. Discussed several issues related to the security & development of these states. Left Wing Extremism is against the idea of democracy and under the leadership of PM @narendramodi we are committed to uproot it.”

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Shah emphasised on the capacity building of local forces, as only strong local forces can effectively neutralize LWE organisations from their areas. “In this regard, Shri Shah said that LWE cannot be eradicated without the vigilance and efficiency of the local police in the militancy affected states. He asked the states to use Central schemes and their own budget for police modernisation,” an MHA statement said.

Shah also focused on the need to check the flow of funds to LWE organisations, and praised the states for the steps taken by them in

this regard. “Shri Shah said innovative measures need to be employed to prevent IED (Improvised Explosive Device) incidents that have caused significant number of casualties in recent years,” an MHA statement said.

Expressing their concerns at the meet, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that fighting Maoism was a concern of both Centre and states, and therefore Centre should not put the financial burden of security force deployment on states. Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das urged that although violence had gone down, presence of CAPFs in the Valley should not be scaled down in view of upcoming elections.