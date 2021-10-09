Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harsimrat Kaur Badal demand minister son’s arrest

CONGRESS leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal Friday visited Lakhimpur Kheri and demanded the removal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and the arrest of his son Ashish Mishra for his alleged involvement in the death of four farmers in the October 3 incident.

Sidhu, who has resigned as the Punjab Congress chief, reached Lakhimpur Kheri in the afternoon and began a hunger strike outside the house of journalist Raman Kashyap, who was also among those who died in the October 3 incident. He also took a pledge of silence till Ashish is arrested.

Ahead of this, Sidhu met families of the four farmers who were killed. He said: “There is evidence, there are names in the FIR, there are witnesses. Arrests have not been made because a minister’s son is among those accused… If the protector becomes the one to torture, who do the poor turn to?”

“The image of the ugly politician has to be erased, justice delayed is justice denied… Thus, till the son of the minister is arrested I will sit on hunger strike here,” he said.

Earlier in the day, SAD leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who led her party’s delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri, told reporters in Lucknow, “The minister who publicly says that he will teach farmers a lesson and warns them to mend their ways… what do you think he tells his son amid the four walls of their home?”

“There is a video, eyewitness, everything is in the public domain, court has taken suo motu notice. But after five days neither has the minister been removed nor has his son been arrested. We demand that Monu [Ashish] Mishra be arrested, the minister be dismissed, and the families of the eight people who have died be properly compensated.”

The SAD delegation met the families of the four farmers who were killed and also visited Kashyap’s residence.

