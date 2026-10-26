With airshow over Varanasi’s ghats, IAF marks its 94th anniversary

From the banks of Ganga in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday watched the ‘Wings Over Ganges’ airshow to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Along with French Rafale and Russian Sukhoi-30MKI, indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft also showcased the IAF’s operational capabilities over the Ganga. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.

The event brought together military aviation and Varanasi’s cultural landscape, with aircraft formations flying over the Ganga and the ancient city’s ghats. The display featured fighter jets, helicopters, transport aircraft and aerobatic formations, highlighting the IAF’s combat readiness, precision flying and coordination across different aircraft platforms.