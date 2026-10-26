With airshow over Varanasi’s ghats, IAF marks its 94th anniversary

From the banks of Ganga in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday watched the ‘Wings Over Ganges’ airshow to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
Along with French Rafale and Russian Sukhoi-30MKI, indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft also showcased the IAF’s operational capabilities over the Ganga. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.
The event brought together military aviation and Varanasi’s cultural landscape, with aircraft formations flying over the Ganga and the ancient city’s ghats. The display featured fighter jets, helicopters, transport aircraft and aerobatic formations, highlighting the IAF’s combat readiness, precision flying and coordination across different aircraft platforms.
The indigenous Tejas performed a series of manoeuvres, while the nine-aircraft Surya Kiran acrobatic team’s synchronised aerial displays drew applause from spectators gathered along both banks of the river.
The programme also featured formations named after religious and cultural landmarks associated with Kashi, including ‘Ganga’, ‘Vishwanath’ and ‘Dashashwamedh’.
IAF officials said that in one display, three Chetak helicopters flew over the river as flowers were showered as a tribute to the holy river. An ‘Omkar’ formation of three Mi-17 V5 helicopters carried the national flag and the IAF flag.
The show also included flying demonstrations by Mirage-2000, Jaguar, MiG-29 alongside transport and surveillance aircraft. A simulated aerial combat sequence illustrated the coordination and decision-making involved in air operations.
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Earlier in the day, in a roadshow-like welcome, PM Modi stepped out of his car to greet people gathered along the route from Police Lines helipad to Namo Ghat. Residents and BJP workers lined the nearly eight-km stretch, with cultural performances organised at 12 locations. The route reverberated with drumbeats, damru playing and conch-shell blowing as crowds raised slogans of ‘Har Har Mahadev’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi-Modi’ to welcome the Prime Minister to his parliamentary constituency. People also took photographs and videos of his convoy as it moved towards the venue.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated a garment manufacturing plant of Ahmedabad-based Arvind Limited at Khochawan in the Mirzamurad area of the city. Built across around seven acres at a cost of Rs 150 crore, the facility is expected to employ 1,000 women, of whom over 300 have already been recruited and are undergoing training.