Narendra Giri death: Disciple, two others charged with abetment to suicide

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Mahant Narendra Giri, on Saturday filed a chargesheet against three men, including his disciple Anand Giri, on charges of abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy.

The other two accused are Addhya Tiwari, priest of the Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj, and his son Sandeep. The accused are lodged in Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj.

The CBI is investigating the case on the recommendation of the state government. The chargesheet was filed days before the mandatory 90-day period.

“A chargesheet has been filed against Anand Giri, Addhya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari on charges of abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy. The investigating of the case is still on,” said a CBI officer.

The CBI on Friday took the voice sample of Anand after obtaining permission from a local court.

Sources said the CBI wanted to verify his voice with that of in an audio clip recovered during the investigation. In the audio recording, Anand is heard talking with Addhya and Sandeep over the death.

Sources said the Central agency would also collect voice samples of Addhya and Sandeep Tiwari after the court’s approval.

On September 20, the seer was found hanging from the ceiling of his room at the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj. Before the police’s arrival, one of his disciples allegedly brought down the body. During the search of the room, police found a “suicide note”, accusing Anand, Addhya and Sandeep of mentally harassing Narendra, said police.

A two-minute video saved in Narenadra’s cellphone purportedly shows him making similar allegations against the three.

The local police, then investigating the case, claimed that the video was shot sometime before the seer’s death.

On the basis of electronic evidence (a DCD and two cellphones) and the seven-page suicide note, they lodged an FIR under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide).

A day after the body was found, the police arrested Anand and Addhya Tiwari, followed by Sandeep’s.