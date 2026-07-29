Ex-minister Nanak Ram Bhurji falls to death from 7th floor of MLA Residence in Lucknow; police rule out foul play

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Nanak Ram Bhurji died allegedly after falling from the seventh floor of the New MLA Residence in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on Tuesday.
Police said no suicide note was found from the spot and there was no evidence of foul play in the incident. Preliminary findings suggested Bhurji died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the building, they added.
Bhurji was serving as the BJP’s OBC Morcha secretary.
Police said the initial inquiry indicated that Bhurji had been suffering from depression for a long time.
According to officials, the Estate Officer of the New MLA Residence alerted the police after Bhurji fell from the building. Police rushed to the spot and took the injured BJP leader to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
“So far, nothing suspicious has come to light, and the inquiry is on,” said Rajneesh Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lucknow.
Bhurji lived with his family in Lucknow’s Madehganj.
Police said the preliminary inquiry revealed that Bhurji was a frequent visitor to a sitting MLA’s flat on the seventh floor of the complex. On Tuesday, he reportedly arrived at the flat and asked a staff member to bring him a cup of coffee, they said.
“When the staff member returned with the coffee, he found Bhurji was no longer in the room. A while later, he received a call informing him that a man was lying on the ground below,” a police officer said. The officer said they also examined CCTV footage from the complex.
BJP OBC Morcha state president Prakash Pal said Bhurji was associated with BJP since 2013. “We are unable to understand how the incident occurred. The police are probing the matter.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram