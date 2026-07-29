Ex-minister Nanak Ram Bhurji falls to death from 7th floor of MLA Residence in Lucknow; police rule out foul play

Police at the New MLA Residence in Lucknow where the BJP leader died on Tuesday. (PTI)

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Nanak Ram Bhurji died allegedly after falling from the seventh floor of the New MLA Residence in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on Tuesday.

Police said no suicide note was found from the spot and there was no evidence of foul play in the incident. Preliminary findings suggested Bhurji died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the building, they added.

Bhurji was serving as the BJP’s OBC Morcha secretary.

Police said the initial inquiry indicated that Bhurji had been suffering from depression for a long time.

According to officials, the Estate Officer of the New MLA Residence alerted the police after Bhurji fell from the building. Police rushed to the spot and took the injured BJP leader to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.