Entry fee for Namo Ghat: Authorities roll back move after criticism on social media Varanasi

Updated: August 4, 2022 12:03:11 pm
The authorities have retracted the decision of levying fee for entry to the Namo Ghat here following a backlash on social media over the move.
The authorities had started from Tuesday charging Rs 10 for entry to the Khidkiya Ghat, also called Namo Ghat because of three large sculptures in the form of hands folded in “namaste”.
The decision was taken back on Wednesday after directions from higher officials, Varanasi Smart City project PRO Shakhambhari Nandan said.
He said the entry fee was fixed so that unscrupulous elements do not enter the ghat and the amount was to be spent on its maintenance.
Earlier, Congress leader and former MLA Ajay Rai criticised the government for the entry fee, saying now in the prime minister’s constituency, tax will be imposed for roaming on ghats and in parks.
He accused the government of “commercialising faith” after “ruining” the country’s economy.
“People of Kashi will give you a reply for this,” he added.
Reacting to the government’s decision of levying entry fee, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Manoj Rai said earlier in the day, “Now without paying, people won’t be able to reach Maa Ganga for religious works. This was done for the first time in the history of Kashi. My party will protest it.”
