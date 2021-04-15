Names of BSP govt projects being changed due to casteist prejudice: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Wednesday said it was the BSP government that built several big projects in the state and the names of which are being changed by subsequent governments due to “casteist bias”.

She said the BSP had worked for the upliftment and welfare of people when it was in power, and alleged that other parties have only made fake claims and offered false dreams till the present day.

Speaking on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, the BSP chief said, “Today… votes are being sought based on schemes named after B R Ambedkar, most of which were started and properly implemented by the BSP. Whether it was the Yamuna Expressway on PPP model, or the Ganga Expressway or the Taj Internation airport or Aviation Hub scheme in Jewar, Bulandshahr or the Metro train or the Budh Circuit, or the first medical university of the state in Lucknow named after Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj. These were all built by the BSP government, whose names can be changed because of casteist bias, but they can’t be forgotten or destroyed. Those who change names will go down in the black pages of history.”

She accused the Opposition parties of “cooking up history to incite people”. “It is the fruit of the BSP’s strength that four times, the BSP formed government in the state and worked on the path shown by B R Ambedkar for upliftment of all… For the sake of votes and selfish political gains, people and parties cook up history to incite people, whereas the BSP has itself created history by working for the people.

For the sake of votes and political gains, who doesn’t say the name of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar, but running the party and government on the path shown by him is the real desh seva and deshbhakti.”

“…Several schemes like UP CM Mahamaya Gareeb Arthik Madad Yojna, Savitribai Phule Balika Shiksha Yojna… Manyawar Shri Kanshiramji Shahri Gareeb Awaas Yojna , Dr Ambedkar Gram Vikas Yojna… These are some of the schemes that were brought by the BSP despite facing conspiracies from the Congress, BJP and SP. The schemes were intended to bring welfare and bring an end to the migration of people from the state due to poverty and unemployment,” she said.