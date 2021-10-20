Named by UP rape victim, arrested DySP dismissed

October 20, 2021 3:49:11 am
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Amresh Kumar Singh Baghel from services following his arrest last month on various charges, including abetment of suicide of a rape victim and her friend, who set themselves on fire outside the Supreme Court on August 6 and died subsequently. The 24-year-old woman had accused BSP MP Atul Rai of raping her in 2018.
In a Facebook Live video, moments before setting themselves afire, the duo alleged some UP Police officers were supporting the BSP MP, who is in jail. They also named Baghel. Police said Baghel, who was then the Circle Officer of Bhelupur in Varanasi, had submitted an inquiry report in Rai’s favour. Sources said Baghel made a comment in his report that the woman had conspired to frame Rai. “The government has dismissed Amresh Kumar Singh Baghel from services,” confirmed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awaneesh Kumar Awasthi.
