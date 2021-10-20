Named by UP rape victim, arrested DySP dismissed

In a Facebook Live video, moments before setting themselves afire, the duo alleged some UP Police officers were supporting the BSP MP, who is in jail.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Amresh Kumar Singh Baghel from services following his arrest last month on various charges, including abetment of suicide of a rape victim and her friend, who set themselves on fire outside the Supreme Court on August 6 and died subsequently. The 24-year-old woman had accused BSP MP Atul Rai of raping her in 2018.