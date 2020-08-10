Name Ayodhya mosque after Prophet not Babur: Minister to Waqf

Mohsin Raza, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Hajj. Mohsin Raza, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Hajj.

A mosque constructed at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya should be named after Prophet Muhammad instead of Mughal emperor Babur, said Mohsin Raza, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Hajj, on Sunday.

In November last year, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the site in Ayodhya where Babri masjid once stood. In its judgment, the Supreme Court had directed the Central government to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque.

Last month, the UP

Sunni Central Waqf Board had set up Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation to oversee the construction of the mosque.

In a video statement released on Sunday, Raza said, “We, the government, have given the land to the Sunni Waqf Board on the direction of the Supreme Court. I would, however, like to say that we will not accept anything named after Babur in Ayodhya or anywhere else in the country. I would like to suggest that the way the Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya… The same way, in Muslim community, Muhammad sahib has a great place and everyone recites a kalma in his name, and he is respected by people from other religions and known for his humanity. We would suggest that the Sunni Waqf Board name the mosque Masjid-e-Mohammad. This will send a big message not only in India but also the world, and everyone will accept it.”

Raza later told The Indian Express that he had made the suggestion as a Muslim and not as a minister. “The final decision will be taken by the board, but I have given my suggestion,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.