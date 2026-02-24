Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’

The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express Photo

Two men were arrested for allegedly molesting and verbally abusing a 25-year-old resident doctor from Nagaland working at AIIMS, Gorakhpur.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening. The accused followed the victim from a mall she had visited earlier that evening and allegedly passed obscene remarks before engaging in further misconduct near the AIIMS entrance, police added.

“Three persons are involved in the case. Two of them have been arrested and will be produced in court today. Raids are underway to trace the third accused,” said Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur, Abhinav Tyagi.

Taking the serious note of the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote on X, “Racial discrimination and sexual harassment of women from the North East should not just be a headline, sensationalized, forgotten and revived every time a fresh incident appears. The racial and sexual abuse of a resident Doctor of AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Nagaland is deeply shameful. Outraging a woman’s modesty is not what a civilized nation should tolerate. They are your sisters and daughters too. Urge the authorities to take stringent actions against the perpetrators.”