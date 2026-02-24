Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two men were arrested for allegedly molesting and verbally abusing a 25-year-old resident doctor from Nagaland working at AIIMS, Gorakhpur.
Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening. The accused followed the victim from a mall she had visited earlier that evening and allegedly passed obscene remarks before engaging in further misconduct near the AIIMS entrance, police added.
“Three persons are involved in the case. Two of them have been arrested and will be produced in court today. Raids are underway to trace the third accused,” said Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur, Abhinav Tyagi.
Taking the serious note of the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote on X, “Racial discrimination and sexual harassment of women from the North East should not just be a headline, sensationalized, forgotten and revived every time a fresh incident appears. The racial and sexual abuse of a resident Doctor of AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Nagaland is deeply shameful. Outraging a woman’s modesty is not what a civilized nation should tolerate. They are your sisters and daughters too. Urge the authorities to take stringent actions against the perpetrators.”
According to police, the case came to light on Monday after a complaint was filed, following which a police team went to AIIMS and recorded the victim’s statement.
She said on Sunday evening, she had gone to a mall to buy some items and was returning to the institute when three men on a motorcycle began following her. The accused allegedly passed lewd remarks and verbally abused her as she walked back to AIIMS — 1.5 km away.
Police said the victim alleged that the accused inappropriately touched her and made obscene gestures till she reached gate number 2 of AIIMS. When the victim objected and raised an alarm, the accused fled the spot after issuing threats of dire consequences.
The victim reached her hostel and told her colleagues about the incident, who informed higher authorities.
Police said the accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), were traced through CCTV footage collected from the mall, AIIMS premises, and cameras installed along roads and buildings located between the two points.
Police said the men are residents of the neighbouring Deoria district. Suraj runs a fruit shop, while Amrit operates a general merchandise store in Deoria.
Both were arrested from near their homes. Police also seized the vehicles allegedly used in the commission of the crime.
Police said the accused have been booked on charges of assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, engaging in obscene acts, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.
