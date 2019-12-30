NABARD Event: Farmers now getting more than 1.5 times of MSP, says CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributes blankets to homeless persons at Maharana Pratap Inter College in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributes blankets to homeless persons at Maharana Pratap Inter College in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Sunday that the state government was providing farmers more than 1.5 times more than the cost of their produce through minimum support price (MSP).

Till three years ago, farmers in the state used to get less than the minimum support price for their agricultural produce, said the CM. “In 2015-16, the minimum support price for paddy was Rs 1,400, but farmers could not get more than Rs 900-1000. This year the price is Rs 1,835, which is being sent directly to the farmers’ account. Apart from this, the state government is giving an additional Rs 20 per quintal for filtering and transportation. Through the support price only, the state government is providing more than 1.5 times of the cost [of produce] to the farmers, which is an attempt to bring a comprehensive change in their lives,” Adityanath told farmers at a felicitation function organised by NABARD.

He said today was the “time of branding”, adding that “the more we can promote our brand, the more value it will get.”

“Many farmer producer organisations (FPOs) are branding their product by doing better work and they are getting better benefits,” he said. The CM said that there are a total of 823 development blocks in the state. “By the end of this financial year, set up one FPO in every development block that can be a role model for the farmers there,” he said. The CM said efforts should also be made towards establishing one FPO in all 60,000 gram panchayats of the state, pointing out that this would help in increasing farmers’ income manifold.

He said FPOs and banking institutions could contribute significantly to increase the income of farmers.

The CM said that earlier, purchases were made in the state through mediators. “Naturally, they were the ones who used to earn profits. Today we are purchasing 53 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy directly from farmers. We are declaring the support price for potato, and the support price for pulses and oilseeds while furthering its procurement,” said the CM.

The CM said that in May 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned that the aim was to double the income of farmers by 2022. “In our country, farmers and agriculture complement each other. As long as we do not take this large population towards prosperity, there will not be prosperity in the country,” he said. He said several efforts had been started in this regard. Several schemes such as Soil Health Card, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Agricultural Irrigation Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi had been implemented. On the same lines, the state government has provided better facilities like loan waiver of farmers, advancing the policy of procurement and drip irrigation,” said Adityanath.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App