Muzaffarnagar riots: Police attach properties of accused

The police have attached the property of Ravinder Singh, 50 for not appearing in court hearings in the murder case of one Shahnawaz, who was killed at Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar on August 27, 2013 leading to the killing of two Jat youths, identified only as Sachin and Gaurav, the same day.

The killings had later triggered large-scale communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts from September 7 that year, leaving 62 people dead and more than 60,000 displaced.

A Muzaffarnagar court has been hearing the case and had issued summons and arrest warrants too against the six accused for not attending court proceedings. Last month, the court had issued order for attachment of properties of all the six persons when they did not appear before the court.

“A police team Thursday reached Ravinder’s residence in Malikpur village and attached the properties. Although there was no one in the house, the doors were unlocked. The police only found a few household items that were handed over to a local resident,” SHO of Jansath police station, Santosh Kumar Tyagi, said.

Shahnawaz was allegedly murdered by two Jat men, the fallout of an alleged “eve-teasing incident.”