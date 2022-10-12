Muzaffarnagar riots case: BJP Khatauli MLA among 11 handed 2-yr jail term

A court in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday sentenced BJP MLA Vikram Saini and 10 others to two years imprisonment in a case related to the 2013 riots in the district.

A 12th accused was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in the case. All 12 were granted bail on furnishing sureties, the government counsel said.

This is the second Muzaffarnagar case which has ended in conviction.

Saini is the BJP MLA from Khatauli. His lawyer Bharatveer Ahlawat said an appeal would be filed against the judgement.

“The court has acquitted all accused from the charge of attempt to murder,” Ahlawat said.

Government counsel Narendra Sharma said 11 people, including Saini, were convicted under charges relating to rioting, rioting armed with deadly weapons, act endangering life or personal safety of others, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

Sharma said the 12th accused was convicted under the Arms Act. “The court, later in the day, granted bail to all 12 accused including Vikram Saini. They were released after depositing two sureties, of Rs 25,000 each.”

He said 15 others were acquitted in the case for want of evidence. In all, nine prosecution witnesses were examined by the court. The Muzaffarnagar riots that spread to neighbouring districts left 62 people dead and displaced an estimated population of over 60,000.

According to the prosecution, the case is of August 28, 2013 after youths Shahnawaz, Sachin and Gaurav were killed at Kawaal town in Muzaffarnagar. Police said Sachin and Gaurav, the main accused in the murder of Shahnawaz, were killed by villagers. The killings triggered communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts.

According to Sharma, a communal clash took place on August 28, 2013, when families of Sachin and Gaurav were returning home after performing their last rites. Police reached the spot and detained nine persons.

An FIR was filed against 28 people and police later filed a chargesheet. During the course of trial, one person died, Sharma said. All accused were out on bail.

In 2019, a Muzaffarnagar court awarded life imprisonment to seven persons in a case relating to the murder of Sachin and Gaurav. A Special Investigation Team , formed to investigate the Muzaffarnagar riots case, filed a closure report in Shahnawaz murder case, prompting his family to file a protest application in court.