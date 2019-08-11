Muzaffarnagar riots: Absconding accused arrested by UP STF from Khatauli

A man accused of killing two brothers during 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and the third sibling, who was the eyewitness in the case, in March this year, was nabbed by the Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police from Khatauli area in the district on Saturday evening.

Sehdev, against whom attachment proceedings were initiated, was arrested by the STF, Station House Officer (SHO) Navratan Gautam said on Sunday.

Ashfaq, who had witnessed the killings of his brothers Nawab and Shahid during the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013, was shot dead on March 11 after he had apparently refused to withdraw the case, police said.

Six other accused in the case were already arrested, police said.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and its adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives, while over 40,000 people were displaced.