‘We will not forget’: Posters of 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots appear in city, spark probe

The violence in Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring districts left more than 60 people dead and displaced over 40,000 people, according to official figures. (Express File Photo)

In the early hours of Monday, posters invoking the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots appeared near the city’s bus stand with a purported message: ‘Na bhoole the, na bhoole hai, na bhoolenge (We had not forgotten, we have not forgotten, we will not forget).’

Newspaper clippings were pasted alongside the posters, which appeared on the day that marked 13 years since the riots erupted.

Muzaffarnagar police quickly removed the posters after being alerted, and are now trying to identify the people behind them and probing their motive.

Police said the miscreants were caught on CCTV getting off a bus on Monday and pasting posters.