Father, son arrested for killing Uttar Pradesh priest over failed ‘boy birth’ prediction

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The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a man and his father in Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly shooting dead a 75-year-old temple priest after his prediction that the family would have a son proved wrong.
Swami Devanand Bharti, the priest at a Shiva temple in Bhaurakalan village, was found dead with a bullet wound outside his room on the temple premises on October 13. Following an investigation, police arrested Zeeshan, 22, and his father Hashim, 54, both local labourers.
According to the police, Zeeshan, who married two years ago, sought the priest’s help after his wife suffered miscarriages. Bharti reportedly offered herbal remedies and predicted the birth of a baby boy. However, when Zeeshan’s wife gave birth to a daughter a month ago, a bitter dispute broke out between the family and the priest, the police said.
Seeking revenge and attempting to frame an estranged neighbour, Harendra, with whom they had a long-standing feud, Zeeshan secretly obtained a photo of Harendra from his phone and printed multiple passport-size copies at a local studio.
On the night of October 13, Hashim distracted the priest while Zeeshan shot him with a country-made pistol. They then scattered Harendra’s photographs around the crime scene to mislead investigators.
“The two confessed to their involvement in the crime. They were unhappy with the priest because his prediction had proved wrong,” said Circle Officer, Muzaffarnagar, Narendra Singh Yadav. The police recovered the weapon and motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.
The police said Bharti made predictions for residents and lived in a room on the temple premises.
According to police, Zeeshan and his father decided to teach the priest a lesson, as well as Harendra, who often abused them when drunk.
After the recovery of the photographs, Harendra was called for questioning. He said the photograph was about two years old and had been taken in Haridwar.
The plot unraveled when the police traced the photo studio where the prints were made. The studio owner identified Zeeshan, leading to the confession and arrest of both father and son.
“We traced the studio where the prints were made. Its owner told us that Zeeshan had asked him to prepare the photographs,” said a police officer.