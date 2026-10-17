Father, son arrested for killing Uttar Pradesh priest over failed ‘boy birth’ prediction

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a man and his father in Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly shooting dead a 75-year-old temple priest after his prediction that the family would have a son proved wrong.

Swami Devanand Bharti, the priest at a Shiva temple in Bhaurakalan village, was found dead with a bullet wound outside his room on the temple premises on October 13. Following an investigation, police arrested Zeeshan, 22, and his father Hashim, 54, both local labourers.

According to the police, Zeeshan, who married two years ago, sought the priest’s help after his wife suffered miscarriages. Bharti reportedly offered herbal remedies and predicted the birth of a baby boy. However, when Zeeshan’s wife gave birth to a daughter a month ago, a bitter dispute broke out between the family and the priest, the police said.