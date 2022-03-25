Muzaffarnagar: 2 juveniles among 10 held for ‘gang-raping woman, thrashing husband’

The Muzaffarnagar Police arrested 10 persons, including two minors, for allegedly gang-raping a 23-year-old married woman while she was on her way to her in-laws’ house along with her husband Tuesday evening. The assailants had also reportedly thrashed the couple.

“On the basis of information, we caught 10 persons and the gangrape survivor and her husband identified all of them. Among the arrested persons, eight are adults and were produced before the court which sent them to judicial custody. The minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which sent them to a correction home,” said a police officer. The police have decided to invoke the National Security Act against the accused.

The husband works as a labourer in Ghaziabad. The couple along with their daughter had come to Muzaffarnagar Tuesday to meet their family members.

According to the police, Tuesday morning, the couple and their daughter had gone to the man’s ancestral home in Muzaffarnagar. After staying there for some time, the couple left to meet the woman’s family members, who stay barely a few kilometres away. They left the minor daughter at the man’s ancestral home.

In the evening, the husband got a call that the couple’s daughter was continuously crying and the duo was asked to come and take her with them. The couple hired a taxi to meet their daughter. After covering some distance, the taxi driver found a large amount of house construction material spread on the road and refused to go any further. The couple then left the taxi after paying the fare and started walking.

While they were on their way, a group of people came on motorcycles and allegedly dragged them to a field nearby and thrashed the duo. Four persons allegedly raped the woman in presence of her husband. Later, the accused left the place on their motorcycles.

On returning home, the couple informed their family about the incident and the next day, they reached the police station and lodged a case.