Muzaffarnagar: Criminal freed on way to jail, cop injured

A jailed criminal escaped from police custody after his five associates opened fire at a police escort team, injuring a 36-year-old sub-inspector, at Salarpur village in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday.

Advertising

SI Durg Vijay Singh suffered gunshot injuries in his stomach and was admitted to the district hospital in Muzaffarnagar. Doctors said his condition was critical.

The exchange of fire took place when the jailed man, Rohit alias Chandu, was being taken to Mirzapur jail after being produced in a court in connection with a murder case. He faces 22 cases of murder, attempt to murder and loot.

An escort team comprised four police officers, including three constables.

Advertising

“After the court hearing, the police team stopped at a dhaba at Salarpur village in Jansath area. Suddenly, a group of youths arrived in a car and sprayed red pepper at the team. One of the youths fired at the SI from close range,” said Somendra Kumar Negi, Circle Officer of Jansath.

The constables also fired at the fleeing criminals, Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav told the Indian Express on phone.

A massive manhunt has been launched to arrest the offenders, police said. “We have formed three teams to nab the culprits but so far they have not been traced .Police in adjoining districts have been given details of the cars in which they escaped,” said Yadav.

Rohit was produced in a Muzaffarnagar court on Tuesday for allegedly murdering one Yashpal Rathi three years ago. He had been lodged in jail for the past two and a half years in the murder case.

He was shifted to Mirzapur jail from Muzaffarnagar in July last year.