Muzaffarnagar: 20-day-old girl hit by stone during clash dies

A 20-day-old girl died after being hit by a stone during a clash over a property dispute between her father and his brother in Muzaffarnagar Sunday.

Advertising

An FIR on charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against two accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl’s father Ashraf. The accused were identified as Akbar, who is Ashraf’s brother, and his associate Shahbaz. No arrests have been made so far.

“The incident took place in the district’s Nawala village Sunday evening, when the brothers’ families got into an argument over a property dispute. During the argument, some persons turned violent and started pelting stones. One of the stones hit the infant, who was nearby with her mother. The stone hit her on the forehead. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries,” said K P S Chahwal, station house officer (SHO) of Mansurpur police station.

“We have sent the girl’s body for post-mortem. A police team is present in the area to prevent any untoward incident. The law and order situation in the village is under control,” the SHO said, adding that the accused are absconding.