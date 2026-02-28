‘Mutual respect between officials, MLAs must: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana

Amid complaints from MLAs of both the ruling BJP and Opposition parties over officials not attending their calls and not showing them due respect, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana directed the state government to take remedial measures. The move came after the MLAs raised on February 17 the issue in the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session. It was Leader of the Opposition and senior Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey who first raised the issue.

In the past two years, several orders have been issued to officials at the district level to ensure implementation of “due protocol” towards elected representatives by officials.

While officials defend themselves saying they are inundated by calls making requests, leading to delay in response, the MLAs, who say the problem is more at the district level, see a “deliberate purpose” in the “indifference”.

The Assembly Speaker speaks to The Indian Express on the issue. Excerpts:

Q: The issue of officers not picking calls was raised by MLAs and you issued directions to the govt. Weren’t similar instructions given in the past as well?

A lot of complaints have been received about a communication gap between the public representatives and officials. In a democracy, those elected by the people must be heard. If their concerns are ignored, it can create serious challenges in a democratic system. Ultimately, accountability to the public rests with the elected representatives, and it should reflect in administrative functioning. The issue is not just merely of picking up or not picking up calls, it is important that all the institutions in a democracy understand their boundaries and work accordingly. Therefore, I had to remind the government again to issue directions accordingly regarding the protocol. I had to request for directions that MLAs are given due respect when they approach officials over public issues.

Q: What problems are the MLAs talking about?

The MLAs generally expect that officials should listen to them and their issues concerning the public, while decisions be taken by them using their own discretion. Moreover, the issue is about mutual respect. Earlier, when even former MLAs reached a government office for public work, officers used to greet them with due respect. As I have said, there has to be mutual respect. The MLAs refer to a district magistrate as “DM Sahab” but when officers say “MLA aya tha” it lacks respect. Every organ in a democracy has to have mutual respect for each other.

On the other hand, officers often say that their telephones keep ringing the entire day and amidst meetings. While they might be getting too many calls, due regard should be given to the elected representatives. Having said that, they would have to set their priorities.

Q: Do you think there is a need for a formal mechanism to address this?

Yes, there has to be a proper mechanism to ensure coordination and communication between public representatives and the administration, lack of which might lead to grievances. Simply issuing orders would not suffice, we all need to create an administrative atmosphere where every institution functions within its limits and respects the role of others. One MLA told me that when he was not being heard he had to tell the officer concerned, “Abhi jaakar Adhyaksh ji ko batata hoon”. Everyone in democracy is accountable to someone.

Q: You said orders and reminders were issued in the past. What was the outcome?

Things have improved after previous directions and many officers have started responding (to public representatives) but the issue still remains. The issue is lack of compliance.

That is why I have said government orders on implementation of the protocol are being issued repeatedly, but the real question is — why is compliance not happening? Why did the need arise to issue 18-19 orders and reminders regarding protocols in the past decade or two?

If the elected representatives are accountable to people, the administration must also be accountable and responsive to the elected representatives. Article 164(2) of the Constitution clearly states this and I have also quoted it in my order.

Q: What solution do you see to this?

Everyone would have to understand their own responsibilities in a democracy. The public representatives are answerable to the public, and the executive will have to be answerable to them because people are supreme in a democracy.