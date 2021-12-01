Muslims extremely upset with BJP govt, being framed in false cases: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Chief Minister Mayawati on Tuesday claimed that Muslims were extremely upset with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. She alleged that Muslims were being “framed in fake cases” and a sense of fear was being instilled through “new rules and laws”.

Mayawati levelled the allegation while speaking to reporters before a meeting of party functionaries from Muslim, Jat, and Most Backward Class (MBC) communities who have been assigned responsibilities in 84 Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The meeting was organised at the BSP’s headquarters here. Last month, she had held a meeting of leaders from those communities deployed in non-reserved seats.

“Especially Muslims among the religious minorities are appearing upset with every matter and at every level in the current BJP government in UP. Their progress has been stopped in this government and they are being harassed by being framed in fake cases. Also, a sense of fear is being instilled in them with new rules and laws,” Mayawati said.

She added, “It clearly shows BJP’s stepmotherly behaviour towards them. On the other hand, their lives were protected during the BSP rule

that had also taken care of their progress.”

The BSP president said that after coming to power her party would again take care of the interests and welfare of Muslims, Jats and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). “Party office-bearers from OBC, Jat and Muslim communities are telling this to people of their communities in small meetings. As a result, people from those communities are associating with the party,” Mayawati claimed.

The former chief minister also accused the Centre of ignoring OBCs’ demand for a caste census due to its “casteist mentality”. The “casteist” governments at the Centre and the state were trying to make the reservation policy ineffective by framing new rules and laws, she alleged. “BSP supports the demand of OBC community for a caste census. Due to jatiwadi mansikta [casteiest mentality], the Centre is ignoring the demand,” she told the reporters.

Asked about the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition the day before, Mayawati said the government should not take such a strict stance and should speak to MPs to resolve any issue and ensure the smooth functioning of the House. She told reporters, “The government should not adopt a hard stance on the matter and should resolve the issue through talks. The matter is of last Parliament session and now Winter session is in progress.”

The MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session of Parliament for their unruly behaviour and misconduct during the last day of the Monsoon session on August 11.