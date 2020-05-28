‘Murdered’ man returns home, cops set to book his father

A 26-year-old man, who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered seven years ago, has returned to his home in Agra, said police on Wednesday. (File photo) A 26-year-old man, who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered seven years ago, has returned to his home in Agra, said police on Wednesday. (File photo)

A 26-year-old man, who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered seven years ago, has returned to his home in Agra, said police on Wednesday. According to police, Ajay had returned home from Pune a few days ago on a Shramik Special train.

Police had twice filed closure report in the case, citing no evidence of the kidnapping and murder in which four persons were named accused by Ajay’s father, Banwari Lal, a farmer. However, his father filed objection both times and the case is still pending.

Now, with Ajay’s return, police want to file a case against his father for misleading the probe.

On Monday, police got a tip-off that Ajay had returned home at Chandra Saur village. The identity of Ajay was confirmed through his father Banwari Lal and other villagers.

“Ajay told police that he was regularly shifting from Pune to Karnataka. Recently, he was working at a dhaba in Pune. Following the lockdown, the dhaba got closed. As Ajay ran out of money, he decided to return home,” said SHO (Ajner) Kushalpal Singh.

According to the SHO, Ajay went to Karnataka in 2013 along with his neighbour Vishnu Sharma and Lalit. In Karnataka, Ajay went missing, and when Vishnu and Lalit failed to trace him, they returned Agra. Lalit informed Ajay’s father of his son going missing. But an argument took place between Ajay and Lalit’s families. Ajay’s family attacked Lalit and his family member, said Singh.

Banwari Lal and three others were booked under IPC section 308 (attempt to murder) and arrested. “Banwari was later released on bail,” said Singh.

Banwari Lal after getting bail moved an application before a court alleging that his neighbours — Lalit, Vishnu and two others, identified as Ram Vilas and Hargovind took — kidnapped his son from his house. The SHO said Banwari also claimed that the four had killed Ajay and later disposed of his body.

On the court’s directive, police lodged an FIR on charges of murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence against all the four in February, 2015, Circle Officer (Kheragarh) Pradeep Kumar said.

Now, with it becoming clear that Banwari Lal knew that his son was alive and staying in Pune, police have decided to book him.

