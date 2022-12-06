‘Murdered’ in 2015, girl ‘found alive’; Aligarh police mull DNA profiling

Aligarh police have reopened investigation into a case of kidnapping and murder of a minor girl that dates back to 2015 after she was allegedly found alive and living with her family in Hathras district. Police said the accused in the case is lodged in jail.

On Saturday, the family of the accused met senior Aligarh police officers and informed them that the girl was allegedly still alive and living in Hathras with her family. They also told them that she was married and had two children. Police said the girl was 14 years old when she was reported missing.

Acting on the inputs, a police team rushed to Hathras and brought the girl – now around 21 years old – to Aligarh to record her statement.

“The girl was produced before a local court of Aligarh and her statement was recorded on Monday. We have begun further investigation into the case. We are also planning to get the girl’s DNA profiling done to ascertain her identity,” said Circle Officer, Aligarh, Raghvendra Singh. He said the next course of action would be decided on the basis of the DNA profiling report. “If her identity is confirmed, then police will move court and file an application requesting to drop the charges against the accused,” said a police officer.

After the girl’s statement was recorded, she was sent to a protection home in Aligarh, police said.

According to the police, the case dates back to February 2015 when the 14-year-old went missing. Her parents lodged a missing persons complaint with the concerned police station.

“A few days later, the body of a girl was recovered in Agra. The girl’s father went to Agra and identified the body as that of his missing daughter. An FIR was lodged against girl’s neighbour on charges of kidnapping and murder in Aligarh. Police also invoked the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the youth. He was arrested and sent to jail,” said police.

The accused was in his 20s when he was arrested and was a labourer, they added. “Around three years after the incident, the accused was released on bail. However, as he did not attend court proceedings, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him. The accused later surrendered before court which sent him to judicial custody,” said a police officer.