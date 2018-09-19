‘Murder witness’ killed in firing at Meerut village

The police guard was present in the house when the incident happened, police said. (Representational) The police guard was present in the house when the incident happened, police said. (Representational)

A 17-year-old domestic help was shot dead and another was injured when an absconding accused in a double murder case allegedly fired at them Tuesday in Meerut’s Alipur Morna village.

According to police, the domestic help, Raja, was a witness in the double murder case. Police said the accused, Sonu, carrying an award of Rs 50,000 on his head, had an old enmity with one Johny. The latter was serving a jail term for the murder of Sonu’s father and was released from jail on bail in August. Sonu had killed Johny’s parents in July, police claimed. After that incident, Johny’s family was given police security. The police guard was present in the house when the incident happened, police said.

“Sonu and his associates scaled the wall of Johny’s house around 3 am and fired at him and Raja, who were sleeping on the roof. Johny managed to escape despite being hit by two bullets,” said Dharmendra Singh, SHO of Hastinapur station. “A joint team of the Crime Branch and STF has been formed nab the accused,” said Akhilesh Kumar, Meerut SSP.

